The sentencing hearing for two parents convicted of killing adoptive son Orrin West, 4, will likely be postponed Wednesday.
Trezell and Jacqueline West were both convicted in the second-degree murder and involuntary manslaughter death of Orrin West. Jurors hung on an involuntary manslaughter charge in the death of Orrin's brother, Orson West, 3.
A motion to postpone the hearing has been filed, according to online court records. It's unclear who filed the motion or if it will be granted.
Kern County Superior Court did not respond to multiple requests for comment about Wednesday's hearing. A gag order prevents attorneys from speaking about the case.
The parents were also convicted of two counts each of willful cruelty to a child and falsely reporting an emergency.
The Kern County District Attorney's Office could seek to retry both parents on a conspiracy and second-degree murder charge, which apply to Orson. A decision hasn't been announced by prosecutors.