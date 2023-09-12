West trial (copy)

Defense attorney Alekxia Torres Stallings, center, holds the hands of Trezell and Jacqueline West during the reading of the verdict May 19 in Kern County Superior Court. Torres Stallings represents Jacqueline West.

 Rod Thornburg / For The Californian

The sentencing hearing for two parents convicted of killing adoptive son Orrin West, 4, will likely be postponed Wednesday. 

Trezell and Jacqueline West were both convicted in the second-degree murder and involuntary manslaughter death of Orrin West. Jurors hung on an involuntary manslaughter charge in the death of Orrin's brother, Orson West, 3. 

