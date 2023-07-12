West trial (copy)

Defense attorney Alekxia Torres Stallings, center, holds the hands of Trezell and Jacqueline West during the reading of the verdict May 19 in Kern County Superior Court. Torres Stallings represents Jacqueline West.

 Rod Thornburg / For The Californian

The sentencing for adoptive parents who were convicted of killing their 4-year-old adoptive son Orrin, but jurors couldn't decide if they killed his brother Orson, won't happen Thursday and will be postponed, according to a Kern County Superior Court spokesperson. 

The sentencing was scheduled for Thursday after a Kern County jury convicted Trezell, 36, and Jacqueline West, 33, in May of second-degree murder, involuntary manslaughter and willful cruelty in the death of Orrin West.

You can reach Ishani Desai at 661-395-7417. You can also follow her at @_ishanidesai on Twitter. 

