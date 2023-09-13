West trial (copy)

Defense attorney Alekxia Torres Stallings, center, holds the hands of Trezell and Jacqueline West during the reading of the verdict May 19 in Kern County Superior Court. Torres Stallings represents Jacqueline West.

 Rod Thornburg / For The Californian

A Kern County Superior Court judge granted a request to postpone a sentencing hearing Wednesday for a couple convicted of killing their adopted toddler, Orrin West, because defense attorneys need more time to file "additional information" for the judge to consider. 

Judge Charles R. Brehmer didn't address what the "additional information" concerns during the hearing lasting less than a minute. He added the information will help him decide if Trezell, 36, and Jacqueline West, 32, should be sentenced on Sept. 28, the next hearing date, or if it should be postponed again. 

You can reach Ishani Desai at 661-395-7417. You can also follow her at @_ishanidesai on Twitter. 

