Sentencing of Leslie Jenea Chance, who was convicted in January of murdering her husband, was postponed again Wednesday morning.
Judge Charles Brehmer said Chance, 53, remained ill and was being treated in the hospital. The sentencing was rescheduled until next week.
In January a jury convicted Chance, a former elementary school principal at Fairview Elementary in the Greenfield Union School District, of first-degree murder for the 2013 slaying of Todd Chance.
She is likely to face 50 years to life in prison when she is sentenced. However, Chance's attorney, Tony Lidgett, recently filed a motion alleging possible juror misconduct during the trial and plans to seek a new trial.
