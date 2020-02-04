Armando Villanueva, 57, was sentenced to 190 years in prison Friday for molesting eight children at an in-home day care in McFarland between 2006 and 2016, according to the Kern County Superior Court website.
A Kern County jury found Villanueva guilty of 10 counts of molestation and sex crimes earlier this month.
