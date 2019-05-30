Seven state-funded air-quality monitors are being set up around Lost Hills area as part of an effort to protect the health of the area's largely immigrant community.
The monitors, set to begin operation Monday, are planned to provide continuous, real-time air quality data in an area where activists contend emissions from nearby oilfield and agribusiness operations present pollution risks.
Built and deployed by Santa Barbara-based environmental consulting firm Blue Tomorrow, the devices were designed to track levels of nitrogen dioxide, ozone, particulate matter, volatile organic compounds and methane.
Although they are not part of a regulatory monitoring network, and therefore may not be used to enforce clean-air restrictions, the monitors are seen as helpful to communities that have no other way to keep an eye on local air-borne pollutants.
"With access to this air monitoring data, residents will be able to better protect their families form harmful air contaminants and more equipped to fight for police changes that will improve community-wide air quality," Jesus Alonso, an environmental justice organizer for Clean Water Fund, said in a news release Thursday.
Clean Water Fund worked with advocacy groups Central California Environmental Justice Network and Comité Lost Hills En Acción (Lost Hills in Action Committee) to apply for a grant from the California Air Resources Board that funded the project.
An activist with CCEJN, Gustavo Aguirre Jr., said Lost Hills became a focus for the group after residents in the area reported flaring, emissions and odor.
He said the new monitors are not limited to detecting a single type of pollution, such as particulates.
Rather, he said by email Thursday, they contain "an array of sensors, metrological and modeling instruments that can monitor the air quality, attribute the possible source of pollution and can give concentration of those emissions" as part of a full look at what may be responsible for the detected results.
The grant that paid for the new monitors was one of several the board gave out as a result of the passage of 2017's Assembly Bill 617. That state legislation was aimed at helping reduce air pollution in the communities most affected by it.
Data from the monitors will be displayed on a public website, losthillsair.com. That site is not yet running but is expected to be activated Monday.
