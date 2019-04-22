A senior resource fair will be held from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday at St. John Missionary Baptist Church, 1401 East Brundage Lane. The event will feature community agencies and organizations that serve senior citizens, dependent adults and caregivers. Health screenings will take place and information on animal services will be available. For more information, call (661) 868-1067.
