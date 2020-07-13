The California Department of Motor Vehicles is providing an automatic one-year extension to Californians 70 and older with noncommercial driver licenses with expiration dates between March 1 and December 31.
The action delays requirements for seniors to visit a DMV office during the COVID-19 pandemic, the DMV said in a news release.
The DMV previously provided extensions to senior drivers with expiring noncommercial licenses through July. While the new extensions are automatic, drivers won’t receive a new card or paper extension in the mail. Drivers can request a free temporary paper extension online beginning July 15 through DMV’s Virtual Field Office to document the extension, though it’s not required to drive, the DMV said. Californians with suspended licenses aren’t eligible.
