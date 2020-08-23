Kern County's children and teens may not be sitting at a desk on campus for the first day of school, or the foreseeable future.
But go to school they will — seated on the sofa at home, perched on their bed with a laptop or tucked away in the lunchroom of their parent's workplace.
Many schools start their virtual learning for the year Monday, while some districts have already begun instruction.
Whatever form school is taking for you this year, we'd like to see your photos from the first day of school during this time of COVID-19.
Send them to local@bakersfield.com with the subject line of "first day of school." Tell us who is in the photo, some details such as the student's grade level, and who took the photo, and you could see it in print.
