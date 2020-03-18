Pets may be the real winners when it comes to coronavirus. No more long, lonely days now that so many people are working from home and schools are closed indefinitely.
We want to know what your new normal looks like. Send us photos of your pets (being lavished with attention or interfering with work), your improvised workspaces and how the kids are keeping busy. Email photos to local@bakersfield.com. We'll feature the best photos online and in print.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.