1992793623-data.jpg

A servicing crew works on an oil well southeast of Bakersfield on Edison Road in this 2015 file photo.

 Henry A. Barrios / The Californian

The state Senate passed an environmental and taxpayer-protection bill Wednesday that would make oil and gas companies planning to buy a relatively low-producing well first demonstrate they have enough money to plug and restore it whenever the operation becomes uneconomical in the future.

Assembly Bill 1167, now awaiting a concurrence vote before likely heading for a signature by Gov. Gavin Newsom, is aimed at shielding the public from the cost of addressing so-called orphan wells, for which no responsible party can be found to pay for making sure the facilities don't end up polluting air and groundwater.

