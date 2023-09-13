The state Senate passed an environmental and taxpayer-protection bill Wednesday that would make oil and gas companies planning to buy a relatively low-producing well first demonstrate they have enough money to plug and restore it whenever the operation becomes uneconomical in the future.
Assembly Bill 1167, now awaiting a concurrence vote before likely heading for a signature by Gov. Gavin Newsom, is aimed at shielding the public from the cost of addressing so-called orphan wells, for which no responsible party can be found to pay for making sure the facilities don't end up polluting air and groundwater.
The bill is also intended to counter what some say is a worrisome trend of large oil producers selling aging assets to smaller companies, thereby shifting their financial liabilities onto others that may be in a weaker position to pay for later plugging, abandonment and reclamation work.
Senior attorney Ann Alexander with the Natural Resources Defense Council commended lawmakers in a news release Wednesday, saying the Legislature has been "courageous and decisive today in the face of fierce opposition by Big Oil."
"We are finally on the brink of taking an important step to halt the slow-moving catastrophe of orphan wells in our state," she wrote. "We need the governor to show the same courage as this bill heads for his desk."
California's Kern-centric oil industry has opposed the bill, calling it an unnecessary disruption that will obstruct sales of wells and lead to an increase in the number of orphan wells. It has pointed out previous owners are already legally responsible for well-decommissioning costs if the buyer ends up going bankrupt.
In an unexpected twist, the state Department of Finance sided with the industry. It concluded the greater number of orphan wells it agreed would result would end up raising the state's already sizable financial liability for cleaning up abandoned oil-field facilities.
Spokesman Kevin Slagle with the Western States Petroleum Association trade group said by email, "We share the opinion of the Department of Finance that this bill does not address the problem it intends to solve, and will increase the number of orphan wells in California."
Introduced by Assemblywoman Wendy Carrillo, D-Los Angeles, the bill would require an indemnity bond to pay for plugging and abandoning wells and decommissioning nearby infrastructure, as well as restoring the site. Wells producing more than 15 barrels per day of oil or 60,000 cubic feet of gas per day would be exempt.
Anyone drilling or working on a well, or buying one, would be required to file a bond of $40,000 each for wells 10,000 feet or deeper, or $25,000 each for shallower wells. Blanket bonds would scale from $200,000 for 20 to 50 wells, to $3 million for more than 10,000 wells. Other types of financial security assurances may be substituted for bonds.
Operators would have to report their actual costs for plugging and abandonment and decommissioning production facilities for a period starting July 1, 2023 and ending July 1, 2026. The California Geologic Energy Management Division would be required to use that information to develop cost-estimation criteria that could result in the state raising bonding requirements for petroleum producers.
Los Angeles-based Environment California worked closely with Carrillo on the bill. The nonprofit's state director, Laura Deehan, said the nonprofit was stunned by the Department of Finance's position, saying it may have missed the message the bill would benefit the environment and create jobs in well plugging and site restoration.
She said there's no question whether the work will have to be done, only who will pay, and how soon.
"We're just really hoping that we can, you know, make sure that as there's a phase-down of drilling in these wells, when they stop being productive, that the oil companies are cleaning up the mess and not leaving a mess for the rest of us to pay for," Deehan said.
A May report by nonprofit FracTracker Alliance said the estimated cost of plugging and abandoning oil and gas operations in California will come to at least $9 billion, but that one estimate puts the figure as high as $21 billion, including reclamation costs. It said existing orphan wells will cost at least $550 million to address properly.
By examining state records, FracTracker found that between 1977 and 2022, a little more than a third that changed hands were active wells. It said just 2.2% produced more than 15 barrels a day, considered a marginal level of production.
Most transfers or sales resulted from a company's effort to divest and exit California production, the report said. It found that about three-quarters of sales or transfers went to smaller operators.
A recent legislative floor alert issued by the industry said buyers of wells are often committed to continuing California operations and are aware of their plugging operations. It said AB 1167 would trap sellers, increasing chances they will become insolvent.
The alert also noted CalGEM is already evaluating operators' bonds to see if additional financial securities would be justified to ensure there will be enough money later to plug and abandon wells and decommission attendant oil-field facilities.