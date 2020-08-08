A state Senate bill authored by Melissa Hurtado, D-Sanger, aims to provide safe drinking water by exempting small, disadvantaged communities from certain CEQA provisions, according to a news release from her office.
It said SB 974 allows for low-income communities to find relief for the "expensive and exhaustive" permit process to produce water wells and other projects.
“The people of this region I call home and dearly love are hurting now more than ever due to COVID-19," Hurtado said in the news release. "The urgency in providing adequate health care to our farm working communities is deeply rooted in providing safe and affordable drinking water. In this case, it is about shortening the time to complete projects and making it more affordable for communities."
