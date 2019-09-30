Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Bernie Sanders will host a town hall event at 4 p.m. Thursday in the Cal State Bakersfield Administration Quad, located just to the south of the Dore Theatre.
The event space will be open to attendees at 2:30 p.m. The Sanders campaign encourages the public to RSVP, according to a press release, which can be done at https://act.berniesanders.com/event/event-bernie-sanders-attend/26035.
Entry will be accommodated on a first-come, first-served basis. Parking is limited; attendees are encouraged to walk, bike or carpool.
The senator’s last visit to Bakersfield was during the 2016 Democratic primary campaign, when he drew a crowd estimated at 3,000 to the Kern County Fairgrounds, according to a press release.
Sanders’ appearance at CSUB is part of a swing through California, said a campaign official, who did not have further details on the senator’s itinerary.
(1) comment
Let's see. David Hogg and Bernie Sanders. That ought to do a lot for political discourse and maintaining the beauty of our Declaration of Independence, Constitution and Bill of Rights.
Schedulers must be manic depressives.
