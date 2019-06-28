BAKERSFIELD'S HOME MARKET

Here are year-over-year changes in the local single-family home market between May 2018 and May 2019:

Median sale price of an existing home: 0% change at $250,000

Median sale price of a new home: +8.3%, rising to $328,263

Existing home sales volume (a measure of demand): -14.6%, declining to 572

New home sales volume: +19%, rising to 94

Existing home current listings (a measure of supply): -15.7%, declining to 990

New home listings: -15.3%, declining to 447

Source: Bakersfield's Affiliated Appraisers