'Selflessness, courage and strength': first responders honored at Historic Union Cemetery

It was not an accident scene or a crime scene, and yet there were dozens of men and women who gathered at Historic Union Cemetery on Friday dressed in the highly recognizable uniforms of the California Highway Patrol, the Bakersfield Police Department, the Kern County Sheriff's Office, not to mention local fire departments, county probation and more.
Rather than responding to danger, disaster or duty, they were there to be thanked, honored and recognized for their service in celebration of First Responders Recognition Day.
"They are the ones that respond when called, regardless of the time of day, the weather conditions or the location within the county of Kern," said county Coroner Division Chief Dawn Ratliff.
"They respond without question to unknown situations, and really with very limited information. Once they arrive, they must make split-second decisions about a course of action," she said.
They render medical aid, they rescue those in danger and they sometimes must recover the unfortunate victims of accidents, disasters or crimes where the unthinkable has happened.
"I have witnessed their patience, their willingness to help and assist to keep us safe and their professional demeanor even in trying circumstances," Ratliff said.
Speaker after speaker Friday morning expressed admiration and gratitude for the work of professionals who run toward rather than away from fires, who race toward reports of gunfire, who respond to tragedy of all sorts.
"I have often been called Kern County's 'top cop,'" said Kern County District Attorney Cynthia Zimmer. "But I am not a peace officer."
Neither are her deputy D.A.s, those who prosecute the offenders.
"In the nearly four decades I have served as a prosecutor, I have never left my house on my way to work wondering if I would make it back home," Zimmer said.
"I have never been shot at, kicked, stabbed, run over or spit upon," she said. "I have never sat outside a house with an occupant who was looking in, looking at his house burn down.
"And I have never sat with the family members of crime victims, comforting them because their loved one had been murdered."
T.R. Merickel, Kern County's chief probation officer, spoke at the ceremony about the concept of duty, which he defined as "an obligation beyond ourselves." Merickel recalled his father, a naval aviator who flew A-4 Skyhawks during the Vietnam War.
When his father and other veterans returned home, a portion of the country treated them with "distain, vulgarity and hostility," Merickel said.
"For doing their duty and risking their lives, they were vilified instead of honored," he said. "That experience remains with my father to this very day."
Merickel sees a parallel between the way those vets were treated and how some treat first responders today.
"That is why I am so thankful for ceremonies like today," he said, "where we can show and cement our appreciation and gratitude."
The ceremony included the presentation of colors by the Kern County Sheriff's Honor Guard, the singing of the national anthem and an opening prayer. A number of representatives from the offices of local elected officials were present, as were current and former Bakersfield Police Chiefs Greg Terry and Lyle Martin, respectively; Kern County Sheriff Donny Youngblood; CHP Capt. Vince Pagano; Kern High School District Trustee Jeff Flores; and several others.
Art created by students at Bessie Owens Elementary School, which is just across the street from the cemetery, was shown before the crowd at the ceremony.
And a selection high school student leaders from local campuses spoke briefly about their appreciation for the sacrifices first responders make for their communities.
Kelsey Abraham, a junior at Garces Memorial High School, told the first responders present — and the legions more who could not be there Friday — that the sacrifices they make will not be forgotten.
"The resolve you have to save the loved ones of others, and the comfort you show to those that have lost," she said, "exemplify how our community's first responders are our true heroes."
Sammy Wells, a senior at Centennial High School, also stood to recognize the first responders across the communities of Kern County and beyond.
"Every single day, across our nation and our community, men and women leave their homes and their families that they love so they can protect the lives of people they don't even know," Wells said. "They are exceptional individuals serving their neighborhoods, communities, our nation with selflessness, courage and strength.
"We can never fully repay them for their sacrifices, but today we gather to honor our brave first responders."
Reporter Steven Mayer can be reached at 661-395-7353. Follow him on Facebook and on Twitter: @semayerTBC.