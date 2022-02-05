Self-pollinating almond trees blossom in Kern

It's almost a shame to bring up with so many beekeepers in town for the annual bloom, but it looks like Kern County's experience with self-pollinating almond trees has taken root.
More varieties are being introduced locally that don't require bees to carry pollen from one breed to another one row over. They save on harvesting costs, too, and word is that overall yield and nut quality may be improving.
That doesn't mean bees aren't still in demand. On the contrary, new research shows self-pollinators benefit substantially from having hives parked nearby.
Reports have even come in of conventional-breed growers looking askew at neighbors who lease half as many hives per acre. There's said to be a new bee jealousy in which neighbors compare each other's contributions of hives for what amounts to shared benefit.
Some growers remain satisfied planting traditional almond breeds, and to this point nuts from those trees command generally higher prices.
But with institutional investors focused on efficiency and innovation, interest in self-pollinators has produced new cultivars with distinct and arguably better profiles, sometimes depending on what level of maintenance the farmer is ready to provide.
Kern County farm manager Martin Hein grows three different varieties of trees that are self-pollinating, also known as self-compatible, or self-fertile. He leases half a bee colony or one per acre to help ensure a good spread of pollen. The standard for conventional almond trees is usually two colonies per acre.
Hein said he's not ready to render a final judgment, because he's still monitoring different breeds' subtleties. But he likes the way planting a single breed means growers can harvest just once instead of coming back later for another variety in the same orchard.
There's special hope for a new breed he said is harvested 10 days to two weeks after industry favorite Nonpareil, which is not self-pollinated. The idea is that planting them together results in a first run of equipment through the orchard, followed immediately afterward by a second harvesting run.
That way there's no need to return weeks later with added labor, equipment and fuel costs. Traditional orchards, by comparison, contain two or three different breeds that must be harvested at different times.
"You come in with your labor and resources, and it's a turnkey" with self-pollinating trees, Hein said. "That's where your economies of scale come in, with your labor and resources. And that's a huge plus in my opinion."
There are implications for beekeepers, of course: With a good breeze to carry pollen between trees, self-pollinating trees don't need bees, technically.
Flying pollinators do help, however. A study published in 2020 in the journal Nature found bees improved yield among self-pollinating trees by 20 percent.
Even so, a 2022 almond pollination outlook in Bee Culture magazine and put together by researchers from UC Davis and Louisiana State University estimated demand for bee colonies in 2022 at 2.63 million, or slightly above 2021's level.
"It seems the recent increase in self-fertile variety plantings have started leveling off the estimated demand for colonies," the authors wrote.
Hein plans to participate in a local research project to see how well the breed he's helping test, called Bennett Hickman, fares in Kern. One thing he's concerned about is the tree's maintenance needs.
The assessment also mentioned a situation developing in which growers with traditional varieties, who are surrounded by self-fertile orchards that lease few or no colonies, "may have to compensate by placing more colonies per acre."
Shafter bee broker Mike Mulligan said he's seeing that situation raising sensitivities locally.
"It's an interpersonal situation of economical importance," he said.
Mulligan said he's not terribly concerned either way. Customers who see benefit are going with the new breeds, while some longtime customers are switching, when it's time to replant their orchards, from self-pollinators back to "true-blue" breeds.
"Some of them are checking it out and putting in some acres (of self-pollinating breeds), but some of them are starting to go back to the traditional varieties," he said.
New varieties being introduced are usually judged against the breed that has long dominated California almond orchards, Nonpareil. The extreme comparison is with the self-pollinating Tuono variety from Spain, which produces proportionately less edible nut and has a thicker shell that offers greater protection against a common local pest.
Orchard systems adviser Mohammad Yaghmour with the UC cooperative extension in Kern County said next year he will begin testing a new tree, likely a self-pollinator, for its suitability in Kern County. The potential benefits are many, he said, including the possibility of reducing the region's dependence on a sensitive insect whose U.S. populations have experienced their share of problems in recent years.
"If at some point there is a shortage of bees, this is a good solution, right?" Yaghmour said.
"We always look for innovation, under any circumstances," he added, "and there are benefits for having self-fertile or self-compatible varieties."
Hein, the farm manager, acknowledges having had some trouble with self-pollinating trees. Sometimes nuts that stick to the tree at first harvest have to be shaken again at added expense. Otherwise, workers must walk through orchards with bamboo poles knocking nuts off trees, he said.
He also observed that a promising new almond variety he's interested in appears to produce a yield so great it strains the tree's own physical stability.
That's generally a good problem to have, assuming the grower has manpower available to do the necessary maintenance work. But if the tree isn't taken care of properly, Hein said, the tree becomes unstable within just a few years of planting.
"You'll have a disaster," he said.