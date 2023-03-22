SEIU laborers continue protests outside City Hall

Bakersfield's evening City Council meeting began more like a Sotheby's event on Wednesday, as Mayor Karen Goh played auctioneer to the members of the audience who raised fingers like paddles for her attention. The lot in question: the few open chamber seats.
Members of the Service Employees International Union Local 521 labor union — which represents myriad positions in the public sector — once again clamored, poster clad outside City Hall’s south entrance on Wednesday, before shuffling into the chamber and squeezing into their seats.
Workers have appeared at several of the past meetings, and spoke before the council on their grievances regarding a declining retention rate, saying that too many people are leaving for better paying jobs elsewhere.
"To say we're frustrated is an extreme understatement," said Juan Salazar, a city waste water employee and SEIU Local 521 member. "To say that we're underprioritized; that would be a joke ... these people are the backbone of the city."
Salazar accused the city of canceling negotiations twice, saying they've been given myriad reasons as to why. "'The money isn't right,'" Salazar said. "In the past it was all about how we didn't have money... you gave us the numbers this time (and) the money is there, the growth is there. It just seems like there's misinformation going here and there."
The union represents a range of public sector positions year-around, including bus drivers, nurses and electricians. They also contract on behalf of those workers with a respective city or county, to agree on matters such as benefits, wages and working conditions.
“It's fairly common where offers are not robust from the workers' standpoint,” said Estevan Gutierrez, the SEIU’s regional spokesperson. “Anytime issues don’t get solved, we take it to the public.”
According to Gutierrez, the three-year contract it has directly with the city expires in July, though they were granted a three-month extension, to continue talks. That said, Gutierrez said they seek a new contract as soon as possible, so long as it meets their terms.
Ward 1 Councilman Eric Arias said that the city is still awaiting data from a self-imposed assessment of their public sector, and why they continue to carry vacancies. Arias added that in the meantime, the council should prioritize its blue-collar workers, echoing some of the same sentiments made by SEIU laborers at the meeting.
"But I know we will get there and the path there is through these discussions and good conversations at the negotiation table," Arias said.
In other business:
• The City Council set aside $500,000 to develop the Entrepreneurship Ecosystem Technical Assistance and Grant Program to help people establish small businesses in Wards 1-3.
The money was received through the American Rescue Plan Act, which in its requirements said the money is to be used to assist small businesses within economically disadvantaged areas who incurred losses due to the pandemic. In its agenda, the city picked three recipients of money, who applied with proposals on how to disburse it:
— $94,411 to Cal State Bakersfield's Small Business Development Center and Cal State Bakersfield's Division of Extended Education and Global Outreach
— $350,439 to the Kern Community College District, Bakersfield College’s Launchpad Program
— $55,150 to the Kern County Black Chamber of Commerce
• Approved Kern Medical’s control of the recuperative care dormitory at the Brundage Lane Navigation Center.
This new facility, with 19 total beds and two treatment rooms, was part of the city-operated shelter’s expansion in February that included two new dormitories, a 50-pet kennel and office space for case workers. The expansion, as well as its operation, is funded through state healthcare grants.
Kern Medical will manage the miniature hospital, along with leasing three exam rooms, two offices and a medical storage space. That said, it’s not a hospital. Patients will receive services someone could receive at home, from IV treatments to changing of bandages, but also immunizations.
One registered nurse will be present per shift, as well as support staff, such as a licensed vocational nurse or nurse’s assistant.
Natalie Garrett, the vice president of strategic development at Kern Medical, said they will begin accepting patients by the end of the month.
• Recognized the Bakersfield Police Department’s receipt of the Office Wellness and Mental Health Grant Program, over $305,000 awarded to the department last July. As part of the 2022 budget, $50 million in state grant money has been set aside for police forces across the state.
Since 2015, federal funding has been allocated for officer safety and wellness programs, as one of the six pillars for policing. In 2018, federal law was established to expand funding across federal, state, local and tribal law enforcement agencies.
The money will be used to expand the department’s peer support and staff wellness program.
“Research consistently suggests that law enforcement officers are at a higher risk of experiencing anxiety, acute and post-traumatic stress, and depression than individuals in other professions,” said BPD spokesman Sgt. Robert Pair. “In turn, these psychological factors have been found to have serious effects on the mental well-being, physical health and lifespan of officers.”