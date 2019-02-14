It was still dark outside at about 5:36 a.m. Tuesday when a heavy steel padlock came sailing through the front window of Mane Headquarters beauty salon on 19th Street in downtown Bakersfield.
A man wearing a hoodie can be seen in the salon's security video using his gloved hands to clear the broken glass to make the hole large enough for him to step through.
Within about two minutes, the man — staying low the whole time — had filled what appeared to be a large trash bag with retail beauty products and equipment. Then, with bag in hand and the cash register till under one arm, he slipped back outside and was gone.
"It's a very violating feeling, you feel very raw and exposed. Not to mention the financial burden," said Roschel Anderson-Wynn, who co-owns the business with Erika Sandoval.
Unfortunately, the salon's glass-break sensor, a type of detector that sounds an alarm when glass is broken, did not activate. Similarly, the burglar's movements in the salon did not activate the motion sensors.
Fortunately, a neighbor heard the sound of breaking glass and called the police. But they arrived too late to catch the burglar in the act.
"The alarm was not tripped until police were in the building," Anderson-Wynn said.
Needless to say, she's not happy with her security alarm company.
Sgt. Nathan McCauley, a spokesman for the Bakersfield Police Department, said detectives have a description of the suspect from the neighbor.
"Salons are kind of a surprising choice (for a burglar)," McCauley said. But many have a lot of glass in front which may make them seem like an easier target.
Tru Skin & Body, a salon just down 19th Street from Mane Headquarters, has endured episodes of vandalism and a break-in, said owner Kristine Hernandez.
"It's horrible. It's such a horrible feeling," Hernandez said of the experience of having her business broken into.
"It's often small businesses that are affected," she said.
"We try to look out for each other," she said of all the businesses in her neighborhood.
The owners of Dark Veil Dynasty Hair & Make-up Studio, also in downtown Bakersfield, have reinforced their windows with a protective layer that prevents window breakers from entering through broken glass.
"We got hit twice last year," said co-owner Alex Arias. "Took our computer system."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.