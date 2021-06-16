'Security' still the priority issue at Downtown Business Association meeting Wednesday

The Downtown Business Association held its "Block-to-Block" meeting at the Fox Theater early Wednesday in downtown Bakersfield, the day after the state of California officially reopened.
Overhead on the historic theater's marquee, the words, "Coming soon / Good times" seemed to point toward a brighter future for the nearly 400 downtown member businesses represented by the association.
"We're working on a lot of issues right now," DBA President and CEO Melanie Farmer told reporters following the meeting. "Obviously our main issue is security."
Many small businesses in the downtown district — and elsewhere in Bakersfield — have suffered through an extended period of increased vandalism, theft and other issues that appear to be connected to increases in homelessness, as well as a less well-defined class of street people and petty criminals.
But there have been several success stories, Farmer said. And the DBA intends to build on those.
The first was the city of Bakersfield's decision to contract with Trans-West Security to supplement efforts by police. Another contract with ADR Services brought people and equipment in to sanitize sidewalks, alleys, parking lots and other open spaces in downtown Bakersfield and Old Town Kern. The development of the Downtown Street Ambassador program also provided targeted clean-up.
But much more is needed, Farmer said.
"We're really looking into getting together and hiring private security for our downtown businesses," she said.
Bakersfield City Manager Christian Clegg was a featured speaker at the morning meeting, but he was not available at the news conference.
DBA Board Member Matthew Martin said during the meeting (which was closed to the news media), Clegg outlined some of what the city has been able to accomplish.
"Some of the things he mentioned specifically were the (BPD's) Rapid Response Team, the different clean-up crews ... He addressed something coming up on (Wednesday's City) Council agenda regarding funding of the full 100 cops, and to try to get that done by the end of the 2021 fiscal year."
Indeed, the city is expected to fund 100 additional officer positions for the first time since city voters approved the 1 percent sales tax increase known as Measure N.
According to an earlier report in The Californian, the BPD is slated to add 28 new sworn officer positions and 17 new civilian positions in fiscal year 2021-22. But getting new sworn officers on the street has proven to be difficult.
So far, the city has realized a net gain of 46 officers, 26 of whom are still in the academy.
Dixie Brewer, owner of In Your Wildest Dreams on 19th Street, is the head block captain in the DBA's Block-to-Block program.
"The reason the Block-to-Block program was put together was because we were informed that the BPD was low in their numbers," she said. "We decided as business owners to step in."
But Brewer said BPD has visited her store, provided information, tips and has been helpful.
"We're going to the next level," she said.
What is needed is a security firm that is licensed to use handcuffs and hold suspects until police arrive, Brewer said.
"By far, our downtown is really improving," she said.
It's cleaner and efforts to bring about improvements are seeing results.
"When you're inside of all of it, there are a lot of positive things going on," Brewer said. "So we're just asking for some additional help."