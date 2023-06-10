Fairfax Road between Alfred Harrell Highway and Paladino Drive will be closed from 5:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. June 14-15 for a paving project, according to a city memo.
Drivers are advised to use Panorama Drive eastbound to Fairfax Road during the closure.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Fairfax Road between Alfred Harrell Highway and Paladino Drive will be closed from 5:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. June 14-15 for a paving project, according to a city memo.
Drivers are advised to use Panorama Drive eastbound to Fairfax Road during the closure.