A second man was arrested Tuesday on suspicion of stabbing a woman on Oct. 20 in Wasco and other charges, according to a news release from the Kern County Sheriff's Office.
A third is still being sought, according to sheriff's spokeswoman Angela Monroe.
Antonio Diaz, 27, was located in the area of Interstate 5 and Seventh Standard Road. He was charged with attempted murder, burglary, child endangerment, false imprisonment and conspiracy.
Mariano Diaz, 22, was arrested last week on suspicion of attempted murder, mayhem, child endangerment, false imprisonment and conspiracy.
Anyone with additional information regarding this investigation (case 2019-00170337) is requested to contact the Kern County Sheriff’s Office at (661) 861-3110 or Secret Witness at (661) 322-4040.
