Police have arrested a second suspect in a fatal shooting that killed two men on Saturday at a hotel in south Bakersfield.
Omar Uranda, 28, of Moorpark, was arrested for an outstanding murder arrest warrant regarding the suspected double homicide, according to a news release from the Bakersfield Police Department. BPD said Uranda was located in Moorpark and then booked into the Kern County Jail.
On Monday, police arrested Mario Velasquez, 25, on suspicion of two counts of murder. BPD said there are no additional suspects in the investigation.
The shooting occurred Saturday at around 11 p.m. at the Vagabond Inn located at 6501 Colony St. According to a BPD report, officers responded to the scene and located two men who were shot and killed in a hotel room.
Police ask anyone with information to call Detective Jesse Perez at 326-3593 or the BPD at 327-7111.