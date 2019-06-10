The second person suspected to be involved in the death of a 59-year-old man in May was arrested Friday, the Kern County Sheriff's Office reported.
Michael Cervantes, 26, was arrested for homicide, conspiracy and participation in a street gang.
On May 26, KCSO deputies were dispatched to the 3500 block of Tony Street for a shooting. Upon arrival, deputies located a deceased male on the driveway of his home.
The Kern County Coroner's Office identified the victim as Bryan Lee Redman, 59, of Bakersfield.
Veronica Perez, 18, was arrested on May 26 for murder and attempted murder.
Cervantes is expected to appear in court Tuesday.
KCSO is asking anyone with information to contact them at (661)861-3110 or the Secret Witness line at (661)322-4040.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.