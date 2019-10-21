The second suspect accused of the 2017 murder of 5-year-old Kason Guyton pleaded not guilty to all charges Monday morning.
Jeremy King, 26, appeared before Kern County Superior Court Judge Michael Bush and pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder, attempted murder and shooting inside a car, among other felony charges after he and Jonathan Knight, 30, were indicted by a Kern County grand jury.
Both King and Knight are charged with first-degree murder with two alleged special circumstances, including shooting from a vehicle and participating in a gang. They are both being held in the Kern County Jail without bail pending court proceedings.
King is scheduled to appear in court Wednesday for a status conference.
Information given to the Bakersfield Police Department by community members led to King's arrest Thursday. King did not resist arrest and was taken into custody without incident, said BPD Sgt. Nathan McCauley, spokesman for the department. No other details were provided regarding the circumstances of King's arrest.
Their arrests stem from a shooting on Feb. 23, 2017, during which Kason Guyton was shot and killed while riding in a car at the 600 block of California Avenue. His 7-year-old brother, Brian Guyton, was wounded but survived.
The boys were in a car driven by Davyon Vercher, a member of the East Side Crips, who was on parole at the time of the shooting. Vercher was dating the boys’ mother, according to court reports.
King and Knight are known members of the West Side Crips.
The two could face the death penalty if convicted but that decision has not yet been made by the Kern County District Attorney's Office, according to District Attorney Cynthia Zimmer.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.