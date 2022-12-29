 Skip to main content
Second murder defendant pleads not guilty in CDCR counselor's death

The family of slain corrections counselor Benny Alcala Jr. piled into court Thursday to watch an attorney enter not guilty pleas for a second man charged in Alcala’s death.

Sebastian Parra, the man arraigned Thursday, was a key prosecution witness in 29-year-old Robert Pernell Roberts’ preliminary hearing. The Bakersfield Police Department arrested Roberts first in connection to Alcala’s death.

Ishani Desai can be reached at 661-395-7417. Follow her on Twitter: @_ishanidesai.

