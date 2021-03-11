Second man arrested in connection to fatal Oregon Street shooting

A second suspect was arrested in connection with the Jan. 2 shooting death of a man on Oregon Street.
According to a news release from the Kern County Sheriff’s Office, Andrew Gonzales was taken into custody near the intersection of Ming Avenue and Stine Road on Wednesday.
The KCSO said Gonzales, 38, was arrested and booked for active warrants, including an accessory to murder warrant, and unrelated narcotics charges.
His brother, Michael Gonzales, was arrested by deputies on Feb. 9 after a short vehicle pursuit. Andrew Gonzales was also in the car that day, but fled the scene.
The two were wanted in the murder of Ruben Vega, according to the KCSO. Vega was shot and killed in the 2000 block of Oregon Street, near Mt. Vernon Avenue, at 3:38 p.m. on Jan. 2.
Anyone with further information on Vega’s murder is asked to call the KCSO at 861-3110 or the Secret Witness line at 322-4040. The case number is 2021-00000606.