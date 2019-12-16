The city of Bakersfield will host the second and final its homeless meetings today.
At 6 p.m. Monday at the Martin Luther King Community Center located at 1000 S. Owens St., residents can express their opinions to city officials about two locations that have been selected as potential sites of a new low-barrier homeless shelters.
The city is considering placing a shelter at an industrial site at 601 Brown St., near the Bakersfield Homeless Center, or the offices of Calcot Ltd., located at 1900 East Brundage Lane.
One other meeting was held Dec. 9 to obtain public comment. More than 100 people voiced their opinions at the meeting.
Homelessness has been the primary issue on people’s minds throughout the year. Local shelters are overwhelmed with individuals seeking beds, and officials say more space must be made available to keep people off the streets.
Previously, members of the public have voiced their frustration at the East Brundage site, saying it was located too close to businesses and other homes to work.
The Brown Street location is closer to residential homes and is smaller.
