Second hit-and-run in same day kills bicyclist

Police are looking for a motorist suspected of ramming and killing a bicyclist in east Bakersfield on Monday, the second hit-and-run to happen locally in the same day.

Officers were called to the scene at 10:59 p.m. and found a man suffering from major injuries lying the road, a Bakersfield Police Department news release said. It reported the suspect left the area before police arrived.

