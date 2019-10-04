It was about a year ago when hundreds of Bakersfield High School students lined up along California Avenue to welcome home James B. Mills, the 1958 Driller alumnus and Vietnam War naval aviator who was listed as missing in action for 52 years.
During the event, students sang the national anthem, held banners and waved American flags. Passing motorists sounded their horns in support as the students cheered.
Not long afterward, the Freedom Tree, an evergreen planted on campus in 1972 in honor of Mills, was blown over by a storm.
It was an accident of nature that needed to be remedied. So BHS planted a new Freedom Tree, and on Friday, friends and family of Cmdr. Mills were joined by students, military veterans, BHS alumni and BHS Principal Ben Sherley to dedicate the new tree to Mills and all of those service members still missing from the Vietnam War.
"We are proud to call him a Driller. Once a Driller, always a Driller," Sherley told the crowd gathered in the campus' quad area.
Mills had served as student body vice president at BHS, and was a standout in basketball, football and track. He attended Bakersfield College for one year before transferring to UC Berkeley, where he earned a business degree before joining the U.S. Navy.
Mills completed nearly 150 missions as a radar intercept officer flying in Phantom F4B fighters. Many of those missions were in combat zones.
Then on Sept. 21, 1966, Mills and pilot James Bauder lifted off the deck of the USS Coral Sea, and in a roar of thunder, disappeared into the night.
They never returned.
The crew's wingman never saw the plane go down. No distress call was heard. No wreckage was discovered in the aerial searches that followed.
For decades, the Mills and Bauder families lived with a haunting uncertainty. The MIA status of their loved ones offered no closure, no casket, no sure knowledge of whether the men were alive or dead.
Then, during the summer of 2011, Mills' sisters and brother learned that the frame of the crew's cockpit canopy had been recovered in about 30 feet of water off the coast of Vietnam.
The discovery represented the first major breakthrough in the case, but years would pass before DNA tests and other evidence allowed for a positive identification.
"We never expected that to happen," Mills' sister Ann Mills Griffiths said at Friday's dedication. "The fact that it did was nothing short of a miracle."
The family buried Jimmy, as they affectionately call him, on June 24 at Arlington National Cemetery, near the nation's capital.
To the students and Driller alumni present for the dedication, Griffiths was generous in her thanks and praise for those who helped keep the memory of her brother alive all these years.
"You are all part of this legacy," she said.
Joseph Leon, 65, a BHS graduate from the class of 1965, also served in the Navy. He participated in "downed-pilot pickup" missions, efforts to rescue combat aviators who had been shot down over coastal waters.
"Not forgetting. That's what this is all about," Leon said following Friday's dedication.
Alexander Lopez, 17, a senior who helped assemble and print photo collages for Friday's dedication, said as a BHS student he feels connected to the lost Driller.
"He was one of us," Lopez said. "That's what this school is all about."
It feels right, he said, to be part of this bittersweet ceremony, to be involved in keeping Jimmy Mills in the fold of the school's embrace, and in the collective memory of all who have called themselves Drillers.
Some day, he said, someone from the class of 2020 might be honored by BHS students 50 years in the future. And thus, the story will continue.
"BHS," he said, "is one big story."
