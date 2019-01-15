The second episode of "Dr. Phil" featuring the family members of James Kulstad, Baylee Despot and Micah Holsonbake — collectively known as the Bakersfield 3 — will be airing at 3 p.m. today.
Review our coverage before the episode.
Cheryl Holsonbake threw her phone for the first time in her life after a Bakersfield Police Department detective told her there were 17 missin…
Cheryl Holsonbake, Diane Byrne and Jane Parrent, mothers of Micah Holsonbake, James Kulstad and Baylee Parrent-Despot, have launched a publici…
