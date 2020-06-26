A man accused of throwing rocks at Bakersfield police during recent protests pleaded not guilty in Kern Country Superior Court Friday to charges of felony assault against a peace officer.
Andres Garcia was also charged with misdemeanors for alleged unlawful assembly, participation in a riot and resisting arrest. Garcia is out on $32,500 bail, the Kern County District Attorney's office previously said. He's next scheduled to appear in court July 17.
The same charges were also filed against Avion Hunter, who entered not-guilty pleas at an arraignment earlier this month.
The downtown Bakersfield event at which the men were alleged to have committed the crimes was one in a series of nationwide Black Lives Matter protests calling attention to civilians deaths at the hands of law enforcement officers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.