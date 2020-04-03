The Kern County Public Health Services Department reported the second local death relating to COVID-19 on Friday.
The department reported 18 new cases within county borders Friday morning, as the overall confirmed case count rises to 176.
Of those positive cases, 26 patients have been hospitalized at some point during their illness and 33 have recovered from the virus according to public health.
This story will be updated
Heavenly Father give your peace and comfort to the family and friends of this deceased person, and continue to bless and keep healthy all medical personnel, and those in law enforcement, fire/rescue, homeless shelters, and all other essential business people.
