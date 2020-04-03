The Kern County Public Health Services Department announced the second local death from COVID-19 on Friday.
The department reported 41 new cases within county borders Friday, bringing total cases to 199. Five of the total cases came from out-of-county residents.
Of those positive cases, 26 patients had been hospitalized as of during their illness and 33 have recovered from the virus, the public health department said Friday morning.
This story will be updated
The coarseness of this reporting is absurd! LA County data is reported by NEIGHB ORHOOD: https://products.xtown.la/coronavirus. We, on the east side of the mountains don't know whether it's Ridgecrest or Rosamond. C'mon, Kern Health...gimmee a break! There is no State guidance that requires you to keep us in the dark.
The number will continue to increase among the public and those in the medical field. At Memorial Hospital only doctors are allowed to wear mask!
Much love from me to all that have lost someone to death. I’m really sorry🌹🌹🌹🌹
Heavenly Father give your peace and comfort to the family and friends of this deceased person, and continue to bless and keep healthy all medical personnel, and those in law enforcement, fire/rescue, homeless shelters, and all other essential business people.
Thank you for your prayers! I'm heart-broken that we have another death due to CV. God be with us all.
Will someone who prays please ask God, Jesus or Allah why he or she doesn't just snap their fingers and get rid of this virus? Let us know.
It does not work that way. If you need explanation take some of the extra time at home and read The Wholy Bible, Kuran or Book of Mormon or whichever religious book of your preference. You may gain some insight into your question first hand rather than relying on someone else to do this for you. I wish you peace and comfort.
Quit being a bigger idiot than normal, Dweeb.
Someone died here- what do you care if people want to pray?
How does that bother your mini-mind??
