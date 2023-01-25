 Skip to main content
Second claim filed against Kern County in deadly downtown apartment explosion

A second claim was filed against Kern County this week over last summer’s downtown apartment complex explosion that killed one person while injuring at least two.

Attorneys for Patricia Allen filed a claim — a precursor to a lawsuit — asserting negligence was involved in the June 30 gas explosion that rocked Park 20th Apartments. Before abruptly ending the call, a person who answered the phone Wednesday for the law office of Allen’s Ventura-based lawyer, Bruce Paller, would not disclose what type of “negligence” was being alleged or Allen’s whereabouts.

You can reach Ishani Desai at 661-395-7417. You can also follow her at @_ishanidesai on Twitter. 

