California City Public Works Director Craig Platt has been placed on paid administrative leave pending an investigation by the Kern County District Attorney’s Office.
Interim City Manager Anna Linn said her office placed Platt on leave Wednesday, but because the issue was a personnel matter, could not comment further.
About two weeks ago, the California City City Council placed City Manager Robert Stockwell on leave following undisclosed issues that were brought up during a performance evaluation in closed session.
At the time, California City officials would also not comment on the reasons behind Stockwell’s leave.
Linn said the leaves were unrelated.
