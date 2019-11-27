Bakersfield Police believe they have now apprehended both of the drivers who allegedly participated in a Nov. 24 street race in southwest Bakersfield that resulted in the death of an innocent third party.
Israel Maldonado, 34, was arrested Wednesday and charged with suspicion of reckless driving, reckless driving causing injury, engaging in a speed contest and gross vehicular manslaughter. He was transported and booked into the Kern County jail.
Maldonado is suspected of driving the gray Dodge Ram police say was involved in the race that led to the fatal crash.
Maldonado was allegedly racing Ronald Dean Pierce Jr., who was arrested the night of the wreck, police say.
Maria Blaney Navarro, 58, of Bakersfield, was killed when another driver suspected to be Pierce, allegedly racing another driver suspected to be Maldonado, struck her minivan, sending her and two children into the path of an oncoming crane truck. She was identified by the Kern County Coroner's office Tuesday morning.
Her two young passengers were injured but survived.
The wreck happened at dusk Sunday afternoon on one of the primary entry roads into the Seven Oaks residential development. The incident took place on Old River Road, between Ming Avenue and White Oak Avenue, less than a mile west of The Marketplace shopping center, at approximately 4:45 p.m.
Upon impact with the Mustang, Navarro's van, which was not involved in the race, was sent spinning out of control and into oncoming traffic, where it was then broadsided by a crane truck, killing her.
Police arrested Pierce on suspicion of driving under the influence causing injury, gross vehicle manslaughter while intoxicated, reckless driving, reckless driving causing injury, engaging in speed contest and second-degree murder, police said.
Two juveniles in the van were taken to the hospital with moderate to major injuries. The crane truck driver was not injured and remained at the scene.
Pierce, who was booked into Kern County Jail Monday morning, was to be arraigned Tuesday, but the proceeding was put off until Dec. 4.
The case will be submitted to the Kern County District Attorney’s Office.
