Right to Life of Kern County will kick off its second annual weeklong “Remembering Roe” memorial Saturday at St. Philip the Apostle.
Last year, RTLKC had a display that consisted of 2,500 crosses to represent the 2,500 abortions performed each day in the U.S., according to Marylee Shrider, executive director of RTLKC. While Shrider said the number reduced to 2,300 daily in 2019, RTLKC still plans to put 2,500 crosses on display.
“We are painting 100 crosses pink and 100 blue to represent the number of unborn lives that were saved in 2019,” Shrider said.
At noon, prayer and music will be led by RTLKC and the Black Sheep Harley Davidson’s for Christ, a Christian motorcycle club, according to a news release. Last year, RTLKC's display to commemorate the anniversary of the U.S. Supreme Court legalizing abortion took place at RiverLakes Community Church.
“We were really appreciative of RiverLakes for the high-profile location they provided us, but we thought it would be nice to move to other high-profile church areas and we wanted to give other churches a chance to have their pro-life stances known,” Shrider said.
Shrider said the group has done an event during the third week of January for a number of years. Some of these have included taking buses to San Francisco for the “Walk for Life West Coast” or have had pro-life speakers come to Bakersfield.
As of Friday, 40 to 50 volunteers are expected, according to Shrider. She said anyone interested in volunteering can show up to St. Philip the Apostle at 8 a.m. to help lay the 2,500 crosses out.
The display is planned to stay up until Jan. 26 and is meant to send a “professional and thought provoking message” to people driving by the church, according to Shrider. This year’s display will also feature an additional cross to bring the total to 2,501.
“Some women who have had abortions may find this display painful and the (extra) one cross is indicative of the hope and healing you can find at the foot of the cross,” Shrider said.
