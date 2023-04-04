 Skip to main content
Second annual property tax installments come due Monday

supes_hart park

County of Kern Administrative Center on Truxtun Ave.

 The Californian

The Kern County Treasurer and Tax Collector has issued a reminder that this year’s second installment of property taxes are due by 5 p.m. Monday — and payments arriving late will incur a 10-percent penalty and $10 delinquency fee.

The office emphasized the payment deadline has not been extended in Kern along with the recent storm-related emergency declaration. Still, there may be tax relief due for properties damaged by fire, flood or some other disaster. Information on filing such a claim is available by calling the Kern County Assessor’s Office at 661-868-3485.

