Second annual property tax installments come due Monday

The Kern County Treasurer and Tax Collector has issued a reminder that this year’s second installment of property taxes are due by 5 p.m. Monday — and payments arriving late will incur a 10-percent penalty and $10 delinquency fee.
The office emphasized the payment deadline has not been extended in Kern along with the recent storm-related emergency declaration. Still, there may be tax relief due for properties damaged by fire, flood or some other disaster. Information on filing such a claim is available by calling the Kern County Assessor’s Office at 661-868-3485.
Payments may be made online at www.kcttc.co.kern.ca.us, including on a no-fee basis by using a electronic check. Credit and debit card payments require a 2-percent processing fee, whether made online or in person at the Treasurer-Tax Collector’s Office on the second floor of 1115 Truxtun Ave. in Bakersfield, where office hours extend from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Alternatively, payments may be mailed to KCTTC Payment Center, P.O. Box 541004, Los Angeles, Calif., 90054-1004.
Substitute tax bills and information on how much money is due is available by calling 868-3490 or emailing TTC@KernCounty.com.