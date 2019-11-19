Rain is finally in the forecast for Bakersfield, and snow is projected in higher elevations in the Tehachapi and Frazier Park areas, according to the National Weather Service in Hanford.
About a quarter inch of rain is expected to fall Wednesday, the first in what has been an unusually late start to the rainy season locally.
Rain may start overnight but the bulk is expected fall during the day until about 4 p.m., said Cindy Bean, an NWS Hanford meteorologist.
And after that ...?
"We'll be dry again by Thursday," Bean said. "It's a one-day event pretty much."
The National Weather Service issued a winter storm warning for all Kern County mountain communities, with snow levels expected down to 6,000 feet. Tehachapi and Frazier Park areas could see about 2 to 4 inches of snow but Highway 58 through Tehachapi and Interstate 5 over the Grapevine will only see rain, Bean said.
The moisture is being pushed into the area by two separate systems — one coming up from the south and another moving down from the north. The two systems will combine overnight and into Wednesday, Bean said.
The rainfall will mark the third latest start to the rainy season in Bakersfield on record. The latest start was on Dec. 1
