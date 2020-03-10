UPDATED: The Kern County Sheriff's Office said the two men were located in Johnsondale Tuesday afternoon where their truck had become stuck in snow. They are in good health, a news release said.
A search began Tuesday morning for two men who were due to return Monday from a stay in Wofford Heights, the Kern County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.
Calum Gower and Cameron Goldensmith, both 20, were last heard from around noon Monday. They are traveling in a lifted dark green 1999 Toyota 4Runner with two white front fenders. The license plate is 4GSS403.
A search is underway from Kernville to Glenville using a search and rescue team, air support and deputies from the Kern Valley substation, the sheriff's office said.
If you have information or have seen this vehicle, call the Communications Center at 861-3110.
