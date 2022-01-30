Search underway for CDCR inmate who walked away from Bakersfield facility

A search was underway Sunday for a California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation inmate who walked away from the Male Community Reentry Program facility in Bakersfield on Saturday.
CDCR officials are looking for Michael Scallion, who was discovered missing at 8:44 p.m. Saturday, the CDCR said in a news release.
Scallion, 34, is a Hispanic man who is 5’10” tall, weighs 166 pounds, has brown eyes and black hair and was wearing a black jacket, dark pants, black shoes with white soles and a gray beanie, CDCR reported.
Scallion was imprisoned from Kern County on Sept. 27, 2021, to serve two years for possession of a controlled substance while armed with a loaded firearm. He was scheduled to be released in July, according to the CDCR.
CDCR asks that anyone who sees Scallion or knows where he is to call law enforcement or call 911.