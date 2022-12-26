Search on for young runaway deemed at risk

A search is underway for an at-risk teen suspected of having run away from home in Bakersfield.
Jonathan Bustillo, age 13, was last seen Sunday in the 1400 block of Baker Street, according to an alert the Bakersfield Police Department released Monday.
Bustillo has never before run away, the release said. It described him as being Hispanic, 5 feet, 3 inches tall, weighing 130 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. BPD said he was wearing a white hoodie, blue jeans and black-and-yellow shoes.
BPD encouraged anyone with information on Bustillo’s case to contact the department at 661-327-7111.