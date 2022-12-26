 Skip to main content
Search on for young runaway deemed at risk

The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the community’s assistance in locating a runaway juvenile at-risk. Jonathan Bustillo was last seen Sunday in the 1400 block of Baker Street. Bustillo is considered at risk as he is a 13-year-old who has no history of running away from home. He is described as a Hispanic male, 13 years old, 5 feet, 3 inches tall, 130 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes, wearing a white hoodie, blue jeans, black and yellow shoes Anyone with information regarding this case is encouraged to call the Bakersfield Police Department at 661-327-7111.

Jonathan Bustillo, age 13, was last seen Sunday in the 1400 block of Baker Street, according to an alert the Bakersfield Police Department released Monday.

