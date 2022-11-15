 Skip to main content
Search on for man who exposed himself to female juveniles along Olive Drive

Suspect composite

The Bakersfield Police Department released this composite image of a man who reportedly exposed himself to two female juveniles Sunday afternoon in the 12500 block of Olive Drive.

 Image courtesy of BPD

Bakersfield police are looking for a man who reportedly exposed himself to two female juveniles who had been running at about 1 p.m. Sunday in the 12500 block of Olive Drive.

The man, described as a thin Hispanic man in his 40s with a dark complexion, dirty appearance and a black mustache and goatee, approached the pair in an older model, black Toyota sedan with a red sheet partition between the front and rear seats, according to a news release Tuesday by the Bakersfield Police Department. It said he was alone in the vehicle.

