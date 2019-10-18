It may take longer than expected for a new emergency homeless shelter in Bakersfield to be constructed.
The city of Bakersfield announced Friday that real estate negotiations for the proposed shelter had been delayed, after negotiations dragged on longer than the city believed they would.
The city had hoped to sign a purchase agreement or lease for a new property to house the shelter at its upcoming Wednesday meeting, but now says the agreement won’t be ready until at least Nov. 6.
If needed, the City Council could also hold a special meeting to sign the contract.
Despite the delay, City Manager Alan Tandy said in a news release he was confident his office could deliver a contract to the Council in the near future.
The city has not revealed the list of potential sites that it is considering for the new shelter, citing requests for privacy by the owners.
The emergency homeless shelter is meant to provide immediate relief to the hundreds of homeless individuals on the streets of Bakersfield who do not use the existing shelters because they have pets, would be split up from their partners, or cannot not store their belongings.
In June, the city had selected Weill Park near Golden State Avenue as the site of the new shelter before community members voiced their opposition. The city then decided to look for an alternate site, a search that continues to this day.
