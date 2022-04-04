Search and rescue team still looking for child in Kern River accident

A search and rescue team with the Kern County Sheriff’s Office is still looking for a 9-year-old boy who slipped and fell into the Kern River on Saturday.
Sheriff’s officials indicated the operation was considered a recovery mission at this point, as a boat was used to search the waters Saturday and Sunday, and as of about 5:30 p.m. Monday, a ground and aerial search had yet to yield any trace of the child, according to KCSO Lt. Cesar Ollague.
Deputies reported the accident happened around 2 p.m. Saturday in a section of the river in Keyesville, according to a KCSO news release. Officials said the child had been in the water for about 20 minutes before officials were notified.
KCSO spokeswoman Lori Meza said the incident happened in calf- to knee-deep water, and demonstrated how dangerous the river’s currents can be, with these types of incidents happening every year.
“It’s devastating,” Meza said of the dangers the river can pose. “It’s children, it’s adults … every year we tell the L.A. area, ‘Be cautious,’ because there are a lot of people in the LA area, the San Bernardino area, who come out here to jump in the river and have fun when the weather warms up.”
Sheriff’s officials were unable to confirm where the child was from as of Monday evening.
Two adults who jumped into the river in an effort to save the child also had to be rescued, she said.
“We’re just telling people to stay out (of the river),” Meza said, ahead of a water safety news conference scheduled for Wednesday.
“If you have to go into the water,” she added, “make sure you’re wearing a life-saving device, make sure there are multiple adults present so that someone can call 911 if someone does jump in after them.”