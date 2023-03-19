Scripps Institution researchers visit Bakersfield College for ag and water study

A changing climate in California could very well mean longer periods of drought, then wetter and more intense storms when the rains finally arrive.
It's not an ideal scenario when trying to manage precious water in the Golden State.
Learning how to manage California's water for the greatest benefit — even as these new challenges come to the agriculture-intense San Joaquin Valley — is one of the reasons Tom Corringham led a team of researchers to Bakersfield College on Thursday and Friday.
"In this particular project, we're looking at agriculture and water in the southern San Joaquin Valley, and what the impacts of changing climate and policy changes like SGMA (California’s Sustainable Groundwater Management Act) are going to mean for Kern County and the southern Central Valley," said Corringham, a research economist at the Scripps Institution of Oceanography at UC San Diego.
"We're really excited to be here in the Kern Community College District because these are the students who are going out to work in these industries," Corringham said.
The research team, hosted by Bakersfield College agribusiness professor Jim Selgrath, who also operates a small family cattle business, is also made up of Julie Kalansky, a climate researcher at Scripps, and doctoral student Jorge Valero.
On Thursday, dozens of BC instructors in ag, plant science and related fields gathered to talk about these challenges, ask questions and exchange ideas with the researchers.
Skye B. Grass, general manager of the Kern-Tulare Water District, and Vanessa Yap, staff engineer at the district, also came to BC to share information and real-world concerns with the researchers.
"It's a two-way street for us," Corringham said. "It's not that we're just providing information, we learn so much from the folks who are practitioners. A lot of the community college faculty have worked in the industry. So we learn a lot."
Laura Boots-Haupt, an assistant professor of agricultural science at BC, said it was serendipitous being invited to participate in the research-based discussion of ag and water, as the course she is teaching is currently beginning a unit on water and irrigation.
She worried aloud that too many students don't know the basics, like where their water comes from.
"There are students who don't know there is water under our feet," she said.
One concept she took away from the discussion is the importance of getting crucial information to students in formats they can easily digest and understand.
There's a "disconnect" in the science world, she said.
Not only do students need to gain a better understanding of water in California, Boots-Haupt said. So does the general public.
The research team introduced the faculty members to a few interactive tools online — projected onto a large screen — that offer data for crop and water management, and more.
"I can zoom into a specific location. Here we look at Bakersfield," Corringham said as he demonstrated the tool.
"You can look at the average temperature projections for the rest of the century," he said. "You can look at different climate models. You could also look at the number of extreme heat days.
"Another useful tool to present to students is the Climate Toolbox. This was developed by one of the members of our team."
Like other faculty members, Selgrath will try to transfer and translate what he learned to share with his students.
"I actually went in with a little trepidation," Selgrath said of the opportunity to bring the researchers to BC and share data and experience.
"I mean, this is Kern County," he said. "We're talking climate change."
But in the end, he took the leap and didn't regret it.
"I was stunned, literally stunned, by the amount of data that has been accumulated directly relating to Kern County agriculture that I wasn't aware of," he said.
Temperature, crop trends, economic trends, all this and more has been gathered.
"And so I actually have become quite the cheerleader for this group," he said.
"They're not solving the problems," Selgrath said, "but their giving us data to where people can make informed choices.
"And I think that's the best part."