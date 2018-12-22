Scott Spielman, who for the past eight years has been second-in-command at the Kern County District Attorney's Office, is leaving for a post in Tulare County.
Spielman, 54, said he has accepted a position as a supervisor at the Tulare County District Attorney's Office and will begin the new job sometime in January. He will be working out of an office in Porterville, and will commute from Bakersfield.
"It's going to be a new challenge," he said. "I'm looking forward to starting up there."
The new gig is not entirely unexpected.
Spielman lost to Cynthia Zimmer in a hotly contested election to replace Lisa Green as top prosecutor in Kern County.
It was a highly divisive race. If Spielman had remained in his job under Zimmer, he almost certainly would have been reassigned.
Spielman declined to speak about the future of the office under Zimmer.
Instead, he said he made this decision looking forward to continuing the difficult but rewarding work of a prosecutor.
"I've worked at various times with folks from Tulare, and some of those people are there now," he said. "I've always had a good working relationship with them."
NOTABLE CASES
Spielman served in the U.S. Army as a military policeman and attended Fresno State. He graduated from McGeorge School of Law in 1993 and joined the Kern DA's office in 1994.
He's been a supervisor in multiple units, and has prosecuted more than 100 felony jury trials, almost half involving murder, sexual assault or child abuse charges.
"I’d like to think my reputation is that I wasn't afraid, did a good job and followed the rule of law," Spielman said.
"Probably the most difficult aspect of the job is trying to find justice for victims and their families," he said. "The cases I handled, you have something difficult that happened to a person or their family.
"Even with the maximum possible sentence under the law, it doesn’t replace the pain they went through."
Among his high-profile cases was the conviction of Elmo Williams for sexually assaulting and strangling a homeless woman, and securing murder convictions against John Thomas Jr. and Johnte Allen for a 2006 shooting at a south Bakersfield garage that killed one and wounded three others.
And he handled the prosecution of Michael Curtis on a second-degree murder charge for a fiery crash that killed his four passengers. Curtis is serving 15 years to life in prison.
NEW START
Although he'll be working in a new county, Spielman said he will again be supervising personnel and making court appearances. He'll continue to work cases.
He said he's learned from many attorneys during his Bakersfield career, but first among them is Green, who's retirement takes effect Jan. 4.
"She is a very hardworking, very ethical supervisor and prosecutor and always has been," he said.
Another strong influence was John S. Somers, former prosecutor and now a Superior Court judge. Spielman said he's another person who handled major court cases in a "very ethical" manner.
"You try to take the best things from other people and figure out what your style is going to be," he said.
Another thing Spielman learned is to leave the job at the office. A prosecutor comes across any number of horrific crimes, and it's necessary to put that aside and be able to enjoy time with family — he's married with three teenage children — and others.
He was able to find a balance. He connected with others through church, officiating high school football and participating in community events.
"I have come to find out there are a lot of very good people in the community," he said.
