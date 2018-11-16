Bakersfield couple Alyssa and Shelby Antongiovanni have invited 33 foster children into their home over the years. On Friday, No. 33, Lenzy Harper Antongiovanni officially became their daughter.
"She's our 33rd and final," Alyssa said of the the beautiful 18-month-old. "We're full up."
That's because of the 33 foster children, Lenzy became the sixth the couple has adopted — this time on National Adoption Day, held Friday at Kern County Juvenile Court in east Bakersfield.
Superior Court Judge Raymonda Burnham Marquez, who presided over the hearing, said this is "a season of gratitude and thanksgiving," and lauded foster parents and those who decide to adopt for giving deserving children a place where love, safety and support dwells every day.
"From this day forward," Marquez ruled, "Lenzy's name will be Lenzy Harper Antongiovanni. Lenzy, welcome to the family."
