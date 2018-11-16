Bakersfield couple Alyssa and Shelby Antongiovanni have invited 33 foster children into their home over the years. On Friday, No. 33, Lenzy Harper Antongiovanni officially became their daughter.
"She's our 33rd and final," Alyssa said of the the angelic 18-month-old. "We're full up."
That's because of those 33 foster children, Lenzy became the sixth the couple has adopted — this time on National Adoption Day, held Friday at Kern County Juvenile Court in east Bakersfield.
Superior Court Judge Raymonda Burnham Marquez, who presided over the hearing, said this is "a season of gratitude and thanksgiving," and lauded foster parents and those who decide to adopt for giving deserving children a place where love, safety and support dwells every day.
"From this day forward," Marquez announced, "Lenzy's name will be Lenzy Harper Antongiovanni. Lenzy, welcome to the family."
About 40 adoptions were finalized in Juvenile Court on Friday, and more than 20 others were expected to be signed off in the Family Law Division, the Kern County Department of Human Services said in a news release.
“It’s just amazing. You feel that it’s just meant to be, that it’s been God’s plan all along,” said Stephanie Antongiovanni, Alyssa’s mother, who began adopting years ago.
Not far away in another courtroom, Dru and Jamie Hawkins were officially adding 16-year-old Kassidy to their family of four.
Each family member wore a T-shirt emblazoned with the words, "Families don't have to match." And on the back of Kassidy's shirt, it said, "Officially a Hawkins."
"Just getting the adoption (finalized) makes it more real," Kassidy said Friday evening. "Getting their last name has become probably one of the most important things because it really makes me part of the family."
Heidi Carter-Escudero, who coordinated Friday's event for the Kern County Department of Human Services, said she can't emphasize too much how important it is for people considering adoption to consider older kids and teens. More than 90 percent of children who are adopted are 3 or younger, meaning older children are often left in foster care for many years.
"We should find homes for those kids, too," she said.
Dru and Jamie Hawkins already had Joshua, now 11, their biological son. And they adopted Jacob, now 4, before they ever met Kassidy.
"It's kind of funny," Dru Hawkins said. "We got a call to take an 11-year-old and we said no."
That 11-year-old was Kassidy, but they didn't think they wanted to take on an older child.
Then they got a second call for Kassidy.
"We said yes," he remembered. "From that moment on she was like the missing puzzle piece."
His wife agreed.
"When God leaves it on your heart, you just do it."
