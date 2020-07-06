Bay Area scientists have signed off on a series of fracking permits in western Kern County, allowing the well-completion technique to proceed after Gov. Gavin Newsom put in place new, time-consuming review procedures prompted by environmental concerns and regulatory conflict-of-interest accusations.
The permit authorizations disclosed Friday by the California's Geologic Energy Management Division cover a series of hydraulic fracturing operations Aera Energy LLC and Chevron proposed in Belridge and Lost Hills. The earliest were finalized in April; the most recent came earlier this month.
The permit-by-permit affirmations by Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory conclude the companies' frack job proposals — and state oil regulators' earlier project approvals — conform to state regulations. But they do not signal a return to review procedures used prior to June of last year.
For one thing, the lab's scientists called for the use of an additional pre-frack assessment known as an axial dimensional stimulation area analysis. Also, California's Department of Finance Office of Audits and Evaluation continues to review the state's process for permitting frack jobs. Its audit is expected to be released later this year.
Newsom, under pressure from environmental groups that contend fracking puts groundwater and air quality at risk, put in place a de-facto ban on new fracking permits in June of 2019. Then in November he ordered that pending permit approvals be reviewed by LLNL for completeness. That's also when he ordered the finance office's review.
Fracking has for years been a central point of contention between environmentalists and the petroleum industry. In 2013, California adopted its first set of rules specific to the process. Oil companies say those regulations are among the strictest in the nation.
Hydraulic fracturing injects water, sand and sometimes toxic chemicals at high pressure to blast open underground petroleum reservoirs. It is often confused with wastewater disposal operations.
It was not immediately clear how soon Aera and Chevron might move forward with the fracking permits. With barrel prices still depressed because of lower demand for energy during the pandemic, producers have dramatically scaled back employment and activity in local oil fields.
Aera said it was pleased to have received final approval of some of its frack job applications and that California residents can be confident the operations will abide by state environmental protections. The company said it was counting on the approvals to put hundreds of people back to work.
"Right now, this state needs jobs and stability," spokeswoman Cindy Pollard stated by email. "Our industry can provide that stability and help get people back on their feet, but only if we have regulatory certainty and a steady cadence for receiving permits going forward."
The CEO of the California Independent Petroleum Association trade group noted in an email that fracking in California has now been reviewed by third-party scientists at least three times and found to pose no adverse environmental impacts.
"Keeping energy production local is better for the environment rather than relying on foreign oil from Saudi Arabia," CEO Rock Zierman wrote.
This story will be updated.
